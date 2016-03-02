Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-founder of Chesapeake Energy Corporation Aubrey McClendon walks through the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

HOUSTON Private equity fund Energy & Minerals Group told investors on Wednesday it will cease "any and all new business activities" with Aubrey McClendon, the former chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), a day after the federal government indicted him for allegedly breaking antitrust laws.

The U.S. Justice Department charged McClendon on Tuesday with rigging bids for oil acreage. McClendon has denied the charges and wasn't immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Houston-based EMG, which has invested some $3 billion in ventures with McClendon since he left Chesapeake in 2013, said the allegations won't affect any of its portfolio companies.

In a letter to investors, EMG head John Raymond said "these are serious allegations" of land bid rigging against McClendon that could have "serious implications" for the energy industry.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)