By Anna Driver
Nov 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, on Wednesday
reported a bigger-than-expected 8 percent increase in
third-quarter profit on higher output from lower-cost shale
wells in Texas, Louisiana and Ohio.
Shares of Chesapeake rose 6.3 percent to $22.64 in morning
New York Stock Exchange trading.
The results show Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler's
efforts to attack a bloated cost structure and improve capital
efficiency are working so far. Lawler was named CEO in June 2013
after the ouster of Aubrey McClendon.
"The company's focus on expense reduction was evident both
quantitatively and qualitatively, with the company announcing
sharply lower well costs across all core operating areas,"
Sterne Agee analyst Tim Rezvan said in a note to clients.
Profit rose to $169 million, or 26 cents per share, from
$156 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs to redeem preferred shares and other
one-time items, earnings were 38 cents per share. Analysts on
average had expected 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output, adjusted for asset sales, averaged
726,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a
year earlier.
Analysts at energy-focused investment bank Tudor Pickering
Holt had estimated Chesapeake's third-quarter production at
704,000 boepd and characterized the results as a "strong beat"
in a note to clients.
Even though output was higher, Chesapeake managed to drive
down wells costs. For example in the Eagle Ford, they fell to an
average of $6 million from $6.9 million.
"We are gaining significant momentum in all of our operating
areas where we continue to create more value with less capital,"
Lawler told investors on a conference call, adding that
Chesapeake is now a more profitable and less complex company.
The Oklahoma City company said it still expected to spend $5
billion to $5.4 billion this year. It plans to release the 2015
budget early next year.
As of Wednesday, Chesapeake shares are down about 12 percent
year to date. That compares with a 15 percent decline in the SIG
Oil Exploration and Production Index.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa
Von Ahn)