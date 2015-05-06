May 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as lower commodity prices prompted the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas to write down the value of some assets.

Chesapeake had a first-quarter net loss of $3.78 billion or $5.72 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $374 million or 54 cents per share.

Oil and gas output was 686,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 14 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver)