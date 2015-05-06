UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as lower commodity prices prompted the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas to write down the value of some assets.
Chesapeake had a first-quarter net loss of $3.78 billion or $5.72 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $374 million or 54 cents per share.
Oil and gas output was 686,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 14 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.