Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
(Adds analyst comment, details from conference call)
May 7 Higher gas prices helped Chesapeake Energy Corp beat expectations with a big jump in quarterly profit Wednesday and the company hiked its production forecast for the year, sending its shares up more than 2 percent in midday trading.
The results showed Chesapeake was off to a "strong start" in 2014, analysts at Houston-based energy focused investment bank Simmons & Co. said.
Still, Doug Lawler, chief executive of the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas told investors: "We've got a lot of wood to chop."
In the post for less than a year, Lawler has been working to cut costs and improve profitability after taking the reins from Aubrey McClendon, who was pushed out amid governance issues and a liquidity crunch.
A harsh winter in much of United States sapped stockpiles and drove benchmark Henry Hub natural gas prices up 50 percent from a year earlier. Those gains helped Chesapeake and other companies post better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
Chesapeake earned a profit of $374 million, or 54 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $15 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier.
Adjusting for one-time items, Chesapeake earned 59 cents a share, while analysts expected 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said its oil and gas production was 675,200 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a year ago after adjusting for asset sales.
Looking ahead, Chesapeake expects total oil and gas output to grow 9 percent to 12 percent in 2014, up from a prior forecast of 8 percent to 10 percent growth.
The increase in production will mostly be driven by higher volumes of natural gas liquids as the company looks to ship more ethane on a pipeline coming into service.
Natural gas liquids like ethane and propane are stripped out of natural gas because they fetch higher prices.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 2.5 percent at $29.06 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bernadette Baum)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.