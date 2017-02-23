UPDATE 2-UK-based recruiter SThree's shifts focus in finance, energy sectors
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
The company's net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $741 million, or 84 cents per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, from $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included charges of about $2.83 billion, mainly for asset impairment.
Chesapeake's total revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $2.02 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, June 16 Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.
BERLIN, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned that proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia could lead to fines against European companies, a government spokesman said on Friday, labelling the U.S. move "strange" and "peculiar".