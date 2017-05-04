May 4Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when the U.S. natural gas producer took charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.

The company reported a net profit available to shareholders of $75 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $1.11 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included an impairment charge of nearly $1 billion.

Chesapeake's total production fell 21.3 percent to 48 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Total revenue rose 41 percent to $2.75 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)