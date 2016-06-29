June 29 The retirement plan at Chesapeake Energy Corp is being partially terminated after significant employee reductions at the company.

The partial termination means the company will be required to vest at 100 percent all terminated participants, Chesapeake said Tuesday in the 401(k) plan's annual report.

The retirement plan had a total investment loss of $170.3 million in 2015, as net assets fell 23 percent to $483 million, according to the annual report. The plan's performance was hurt by heavy exposure to Chesapeake's stock, a top holding by participants.

Chesapeake was not immediately available for comment.