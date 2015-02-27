HOUSTON Feb 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp
on Friday said in a regulatory filing it expects to write-down
the value of its oil and gas properties in the first quarter,
citing low oil and gas prices.
"Based on the first-day-of the-month prices we have received
over the 11 months ended February 2015, we expect to have a
material write-down in the carrying value of our oil and natural
gas properties in the first quarter of 2015," the company said
in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
More write-downs will occur in subsequent quarters if prices
stay low, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)