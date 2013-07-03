BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
July 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shales to a unit of Exco Resources Inc for about $1 billion.
"Today's announcement brings our year-to-date asset sales signed or closed to approximately $3.6 billion," Chesapeake Chief Executive Doug Lawler said in a statement.
The Eagle Ford shale is located in Texas, while Haynesville spans Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru