NEW YORK Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy has been fined $565,000 for environmental violations surrounding natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania in 2011, including a well blowout in April which resulted in a spill, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

Other violations involved problems with erosion and sediment, including one incident where sediment discharged into a stream in West Branch township. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)