HOUSTON Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second largest producer of natural gas in the United States,
said on Thursday it has cut more than the 500 million cubic feet
per day of output planned as part of reductions due to low
prices.
The company may increase the volumes cut to as much as 1
billion cubic feet per day total, if natural gas prices stay
low, company spokesman Jim Gipson said, in line with plans
announced in January due to falling U.S. natural gas prices.
Gipson made the comments after Chesapeake executive Jeff
Mobley said the company could be willing to cut another 1 bcf/d
until U.S. natural gas prices, hit hard by high inventories and
record production, increased. U.S. natural gas prices rose more
than 5 percent after he made that comment.
"We may be willing to curtail up to another bcf (billion
cubic feet) per day of production and defer that production to
what is hopefully a higher gas price environment," Mobley told
investors at a Credit Suisse energy conference, according to a
webcast of his presentation.
Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could not
immediately clarify Mobley's remarks.
Mobley also told investors that the company may use asset
sales, royalty trusts and volumetric production payments to held
fund its operations.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)