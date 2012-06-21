CHICAGO, June 21 Southeastern Asset Management
Chief Mason Hawkins, the top shareholder in Chesapeake Energy
Corp, on Thursday said the company's downbeaten stock
is worth more than $50 a share, and predicted it would
eventually double that price.
Chesapeake shares traded Thursday morning at $18.69 a share,
down 1.8 percent.
Chesapeake, the nation's second-largest natural gas
producer, has been under fire from investors since Reuters
reported that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon had
arranged for more than $1 billion in personal financing - from a
lender who is also a big source of funding for the company - in
a situation that could put his interests at odds with those of
shareholders.
During a rare public speaking appearance at Morningstar
Inc's annual investment conference in Chicago, Hawkins said
Chesapeake's stock is "worth $50-plus a share today."
He then said the stock eventually would "move north to twice
that" $50 price.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)