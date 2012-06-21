CHICAGO, June 21 Southeastern Asset Management Chief Mason Hawkins, the top shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, on Thursday said the company's downbeaten stock is worth more than $50 a share, and predicted it would eventually double that price.

Chesapeake shares traded Thursday morning at $18.69 a share, down 1.8 percent.

Chesapeake, the nation's second-largest natural gas producer, has been under fire from investors since Reuters reported that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon had arranged for more than $1 billion in personal financing - from a lender who is also a big source of funding for the company - in a situation that could put his interests at odds with those of shareholders.

During a rare public speaking appearance at Morningstar Inc's annual investment conference in Chicago, Hawkins said Chesapeake's stock is "worth $50-plus a share today."

He then said the stock eventually would "move north to twice that" $50 price. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)