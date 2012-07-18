By Anna Driver
| HOUSTON, July 18
Southeastern Asset Management
Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp's largest shareholder, cast
doubt on the leadership issues that have dogged the natural gas
company and said its new board is fully committed to
shareholders.
Chesapeake's chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, has been
under fire following Reuters reports that he personally borrowed
more than $1 billion from a big lender to the company and may
have colluded with a competitor to keep land prices low, among
other things.
"All of the leadership controversy is now moot,"
Southeastern CEO Mason Hawkins wrote in his quarterly letter to
shareholders. "We go forward at Chesapeake with one of the best
and most vested independent boards that we have seen."
Still, Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake faces probes from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Internal Revenue Service.
Southeastern, which owns 13.9 percent of Chesapeake's
shares, also criticized the media for its portrayal of McClendon
and threw its support behind the embattled executive.
"Through our multiple industry, client, professional and
personal contacts, we gained insight about McClendon and arrived
at a different conclusion than the image currently portrayed by
Chesapeake short sellers and much of the media," the July 12
letter read.
Billionaire Carl Icahn, another largest shareholder who
holds 7.5 percent of the company, has also blamed short sellers
for helping to spark a decline in the company's stock. So far
this year, Chesapeake shares have fallen nearly 14 percent.
Since Reuters' first report on McClendon's personal loans on
April 18, the company has made a number of governance changes.
McClendon was replaced as board chairman by former
ConocoPhillips CEO Archie Dunham, and Icahn and Hawkins and
their representatives now have control of the board.
Chesapeake, which is selling up to $14 billion in assets
this year to fill large funding gaps in 2012 and 2013, is also
under pressure to cut costs following years of hefty spending on
acreage to drill.
Southeastern was more active in the second quarter, pushing
the board and McClendon to focus on cutting spending, reducing
debt and managing costs, the letter said.
Chesapeake is due to release its second-quarter earnings
Aug. 6.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)