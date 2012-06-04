June 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp agreed to
replace four of its current board members with new directors
chosen by two of its largest shareholders, as the company has
come under intense pressure to improve its corporate governance.
Chesapeake said on Monday that its largest shareholder,
Southeastern Asset Management, will nominate three of the new
directors, while billionaire investor Carl Icahn and his
affiliates will pick the fourth. It said four of its current
directors will resign upon appointment of the new directors.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)