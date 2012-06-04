* Chesapeake to replace four directors
* New directors to approve new independent chairman
* Shares rise 6.4 percent
* New board slate on or before June 22
(Adds investor comment, updates share price)
By Anna Driver and Brian Grow
June 4 Top shareholders of Chesapeake Energy
Corp on Monday grabbed more control of the nine-member
board of directors after a governance crisis and poor financial
performance brought intense pressure to reform the natural gas
producer.
Chesapeake said it would replace four directors on the
nine-member board. Mason Hawkins's Southeastern Asset Management
will get three seats and billionaire Carl Icahn will get one.
The selection of a new independent chairman must be approved by
the new board members.
Chesapeake said the new board and the independent chairman
will be announced on or before June 22, but did not specify
which current members would step down after the four new
directors are appointed.
Chesapeake is under pressure to sell assets and cut spending
to reduce debt after tumbling natural gas prices have pinched
profits. Shareholders have also lost confidence in the company
because of governance issues.
It is not clear what changes the new board members will
seek, but both Hawkins and Icahn have said in regulatory filings
that an outright sale of the company should be considered.
Chesapeake shares rose 6.4 percent to $16.59 in afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading. Analysts and investors
characterized the changes as mostly constructive.
"I think these changes are positive because you'll have four
board members representing shareholders plus one who
shareholders think is favorable to them, Louis Simpson," said
Joseph Allman, oil and gas industry analyst at JPMorgan in New
York. "The board will push changes. That is, less spending and
additional asset sales."
At the very least, the board restructuring means Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon will be monitored much more closely.
"McClendon can still propose anything he wants, but now it's
got to be approved," said Mike Breard, analyst with Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas. "This ties his hands."
Chesapeake's board has been under scrutiny since Reuters
reported in April that McClendon had taken out more than $1
billion in loans, using his personal stakes in thousands of
company wells as collateral.
Hawkins and Icahn demanded changes after Reuters reported
about the board's lax oversight of McClendon.
In early May, the board said it will strip McClendon of the
title of chairman, but he will remain on the board. Hawkins and
Icahn have not asked him to step down.
Icahn says he has had a constructive relationship with the
CEO and hopes that will continue.
Icahn, who owns 7.6 percent of Chesapeake, said in May 25
letter there was not enough management oversight. He has
criticized the company's heavy spending to buy land.
Southeastern owns 13.6 percent of Chesapeake.
David Dreman, chairman of Dreman Value Management, which
owns about 1 million shares of Chesapeake, called the board
changes a step in the right direction but said McClendon should
no longer be involved in the company at all.
"Just given the whole mess, does a shareholder really want
someone like that involved in any way whatsoever?" Dreman said.
"Maybe as a consultant, but even then there's such a dark
cloud."
McClendon's personal lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is
also a big source of funding for Chesapeake, a situation that
academics and analysts have said may cause a conflict.
The CEO also ran a $200 million hedge fund from his office,
borrowed from a former board member, and is allowed to profit
when his oil and gas interests are sold alongside the company's,
Reuters has reported.
Since the first Reuters report on April 18, Chesapeake's
shares had fallen 14 percent as of the close on Friday, June 1,
as governance worries and a liquidity crunch weigh.
The Chesapeake annual meeting is scheduled for Friday, June
8.
WHO IS OUT?
Chesapeake's board will work to ensure shareholders the
opportunity to elect the entire board of directors at
the 2013 annual meeting. Previously, the company lobbied the
state of Oklahoma to mandate board elections on staggered terms.
McClendon, 52, has put longtime friends on the Chesapeake
board and showered them with hefty compensation and perks like
free travel on the corporate jet. He had been chairman since the
company went public in 1993 and has had significant sway over
board compensation.
Last month, Chesapeake said it would cut compensation for
its outside directors by 20 percent following pressure from
shareholders.
In the last three years, total compensation for all
Chesapeake directors was valued at $13.3 million -- far above
peers Devon Energy Corp's $4.5 million and EOG Resources Inc's
$7.5 million, according to data compiled by Reuters.
It is likely that Simpson will remain on the board because
he was named to it by Hawkins. Simpson, who has been on the
board less than a year, was CEO of GEICO Corp, a unit of
Berkshire Hathaway Corp.
Director Charles Maxwell, an oil analyst at Weeden & Co, had
planned to retire this year.
Of the remaining directors, former U.S. Senator Don Nickles,
former Union Pacific Corp CEO Richard Davidson, Oklahoma
State University President V. Burns Hargis, and former Oklahoma
Governor Frank Keating are among the longest-serving board
members and are thought likely to bear the brunt of any
resignations, said Mark Hanson, an analyst with Morningstar.
That would leave lead director Pete Miller, chief executive
of oilfield service company National Oilwell Varco Inc,
and former Royal Dutch Shell executive Kathleen
Eisbrenner on the board.
Analysts and Chesapeake investors said the company is in a
weak position. Decade-low natural gas prices have contributed to
a large funding gap. Chesapeake has said it will sell up to
$11.5 billion in assets this year.
Because Chesapeake has to sell, it will be in a weak
position at the negotiating table, JPMorgan's Allman said.
Icahn said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that he would continue to consult on the selection of
a new chairman and assets sales, and did not want the company's
current low valuation to discourage potential buyers of the
whole company.
McClendon has not raised the possibility of selling
Chesapeake, focusing instead on selling assets, such as its
holdings in the West Texas Permian Basin, to close a funding gap
estimated at more than $10 billion this year.
Chesapeake has accumulated one of the nation's largest
portfolios of oil and gas leases. Last week, debt rating agency
Moody's Investors Service warned the company it must sell at
least $7 billion in assets to avoid breaching a loan covenant.
(Reporting By Michael Erman, Matt Daily, Ernest Scheyder and
Jennifer Ablan in New York, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Jeffrey Benkoe, John Wallace and Patricia Kranz)