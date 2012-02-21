Feb 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday reported sharply higher results as the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas profited from hedging contracts to sell the fuel at higher prices.

Chesapeake had a profit of $429 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $180 million, or 28 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusting for items, Chesapeake had a profit of 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Richard Chang)