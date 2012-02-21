COLUMN-Hedge funds find plenty of willing sellers in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
Feb 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday reported sharply higher results as the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas profited from hedging contracts to sell the fuel at higher prices.
Chesapeake had a profit of $429 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $180 million, or 28 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Adjusting for items, Chesapeake had a profit of 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Richard Chang)
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canada's energy sector has fallen out of favor with international oil majors, who are scaling back ambitions and walking away from reserves in the ground there to focus on lower-cost and higher-margin opportunities elsewhere.