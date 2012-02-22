(Deletes mention of Chesapeake buying Permian Basin acreage
after company corrected statement by Argus Research analyst)
* 1 Bcfe output curtailed
* Profit in line with Street estimates
* Shares edge lower
By Anna Driver
Feb 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported
sharply higher results on Tuesday as the second largest U.S.
producer of natural gas profited from hedging contracts to sell
the fuel at higher prices.
Natural gas prices are near the lowest level in a decade on
oversupply. Chesapeake has taken profits in all of its natural
gas hedges to boost its bottom line and the company currently
has no gas hedges in place, leaving some investors to fret about
its exposure to low prices.
Chesapeake said last month it was reducing its gas
production to help ease market oversupply. Its current natural
gas curtailments are about 1 billion cubic feet per day, up from
about 500 million cubic feet equivalent a few weeks ago, it
said.
To help close a funding gap that analysts estimate can be as
much as $6 billion, Chesapeake said it will sell up to $12
billion in assets this year.
Chesapeake, known for its ability to scoop up prospective
fields at low prices and then find partners to help shoulder
exploration costs, said it plans to find a joint venture partner
in the Permian.
The Permian Basin is a hot property among exploration and
production companies because it contains higher priced crude oil
and natural gas that is rich in liquids.
Chesapeake had a profit of $429 million, or 63 cents per
share, compared with $180 million, or 28 cents per share, in the
same period a year earlier.
Adjusting for items including a hedging gain of $315
million, Chesapeake's profit was 58 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output in the fourth quarter was 3.6 billion
cubic feet equivalent per day, up 23 percent from a year
earlier.
Chesapeake shares edged down to $24.55 in after hours
trading, from a New York Stock Exchange close of $24.62.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Richard Chang and Andre
Grenon)