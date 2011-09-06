* Planning two more deals after Utica

* Shares down about 5 percent

HOUSTON, Sept 6 The chief executive of Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) said on Tuesday he expects to strike a joint venture deal for some of the company's Utica Shale acreage by the end of October.

"We are in the market today for a Utica JV," Aubrey McClendon, Chesapeake's CEO told the Barclays' CEO Energy-Power conference.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will also likely pursue deals for its shale acreage in the Williston and Mississippian basins, McClendon said in remarks broadcast on the Internet.

Shares of Chesapeake fell $1.57, or nearly 5 percent, in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Derek Caney)