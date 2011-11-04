* Q3 debt up $1.7 bln
* Shares down about 5 pct
* Company says debt will go down in Q4
(Adds analyst comment and details, updates share price)
By Anna Driver
Nov 4 Growing debt and heavy spending, two
long-time worries for Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N),
resurfaced after the U.S. oil and gas company reported
third-quarter financial results.
Shares of Chesapeake tumbled about 5 percent in late
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
The company on Thursday delivered $3.4 billion in deals for
its Utica Shale acreage as promised, but a $1.7 billion
increase in debt and more than $1.2 billion in spending on
acreage in the quarter became a focus on Friday.
"For some reason, investors continue to harp on the company
for outspending cashflow, which most exploration and production
companies do," said Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal
Dingmann.
Chesapeake's business model is unique to the oil and gas
industry. The company spends heavily to secure the right to
drill on massive amounts of prospective oil and gas shale gas
acreage. Next, it finds partners to help fund drilling costs in
exchange for an interest in the properties.
"I think the emphasis is misplaced on what we're spending,
not what we're finding," Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon told investors on a conference call after analysts
peppered the company with questions about capital spending and
debt.
So far the company has paid $11.1 billion for 5 million
acres and struck deals on 3.6 million acres for $16.4 billion
in cash and drilling costs.
That model delivers "a treasure trove of net asset value"
to Chesapeake shareholders, McClendon said.
Chesapeake is not slowing down. The company said it is
buying the right to drill on about 1,000 acres each workday.
Bernstein Research analyst Bob Brackett estimates thatChesapeake's funding gap is a "worrying" $4 billion in 2012.
Debt levels would fall in the fourth quarter as Chesapeake
applies an expected $2.3 billion in cash from various
transactions to its revolving line of credit, the company
said.
"We will come up with all the cash we need to run the
business," McClendon said on the conference call.
Shares of Chesapeake fell $1.30 to $27.73. The ARCA index
of natural gas companies .XNG was flat.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)