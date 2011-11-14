* Sees about $6 billion in deals in 2012

* Shares 2.6 pct lower

Nov 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) expects to bring about $13 billion in cash in 2012 through operating cash flow and future deals, which would be enough to cover its capital expenditures and reduce debt.

Investors are concerned about Chesapeake's heavy spending to buy acreage in shale basins that contain crude oil or natural gas with high liquids content.

Earlier this month, the stock tumbled on news that the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company's debt and spending grew in the the third quarter. [ID:nN1E7A30LU]

Chesapeake plans to generate about $3 billion though the initial public offering of its oilfield services business and the sale of its stakes in Frac Tech Services Inc (FTS.N) and Chaparral Energy, the company said in a new presentation posted on its web site on Monday.

Other transactions will bring in about $3 billion and operating cash flow will be about $6 billion in 2012, the company said.

Shares of Chesapeake fell 2.6 percent to $25.76 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. By comparison, the ARCA index of natural gas companies .XNG was off 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Derek Caney)