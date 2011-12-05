* Buyers include Blackstone affiliate
* Chesapeake shares up 0.5 pct
(Adds analyst comment, details of transaction, byline)
By Anna Driver
Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) said it
raised $750 million through the sale of preferred shares in its
newly formed CHK Utica LLC unit, funds needed to help the oil
and gas company close a spending gap.
Chesapeake, which also has a heavy debt load, previously
said it would cover the funding shortage with a number of
transactions, including Monday's preferred stock sale and two
deals announced last month related to its Utica Shale oil and
gas acreage in Ohio.
Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate the company's
cash-to-capital expenditure deficit at $5 billion for next
year. The analysts said on Monday in a note to clients that
Chesapeake will likely have to issue stock if it plans to
reduce debt by 25 percent, as it has pledged to investors.
One of the previously announced Utica deals was a $2.14
billion joint venture with an unnamed partner. The other was
the sale of $500 million of preferred shares of CHK Utica to
energy investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners.
When those deals were announced, Chesapeake said it
expected to sell an additional $750 million of CHK Utica
preferred shares to other investors by Nov. 30.
In the latest sale of preferred shares, the buyers were
Blackstone Group (BX.N) affiliate GSO Capital Partners LP;
alternative asset management firm Magnetar Capital; and a
co-investment vehicle managed by EIG consisting of limited
partners and qualified EIG employees.
The CHK Utica preferred shares include annual payout of 7
percent, payable quarterly.
Investors in the combined $1.25 billion of CHK Utica
preferred shares will also proportionately receive a 3 percent
overriding royalty interest in the first 1,500 net wells
drilled on CHK Utica's acreage.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 13 cents, or 0.5 percent, to
$25.57 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Dave
Zimmerman and John Wallace)