March 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp, being
investigated by regulators for a controversial perk to its chief
executive, said the chairman of its audit committee has quit.
The board has accepted the resignation of Burns Hargis, the
second-largest U.S. natural gas producer said in a statement on
Thursday.
Louis Raspino, most recently the chief executive of Pride
International Inc before its merger with Ensco Plc, will
replace Hargis.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this
month escalated its probe into Chesapeake and its CEO Aubrey
McClendon for a perk that granted him a share in each of the
company's wells.