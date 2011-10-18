Oct 18 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) has downsized its planned initial public offering of units tied to production from a basin in western Oklahoma, according to a regulatory filing.

Chesapeake now expects to sell about 23 million common units, raising as much as $483 million. That is down from its initial plan to sell 25 million units, raising up to $584 million.

After the offering, unit holders will receive quarterly distributions of cash from the proceeds that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust receives from the sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from the wells in the Granite Wash basin.

A spokesman for Chesapeake was not immediately available to comment.

Chesapeake's shares fell 2.5 percent, or 68 cents, to $26.62 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was underperforming a 1 percent gain in the ARCA natural gas index .XNG. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)