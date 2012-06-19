(Adds details, share price)
June 19 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Tuesday it is eliminating about 70 jobs from its North Texas
operations as the U.S. oil and gas producer seeks to fill a
large funding gap.
The cuts, primarily in areas such as public affairs and
community relations, represent 8 percent of its workforce in the
prolific Barnett Shale field, the company said in a statement.
About 700 employees will remain in North Texas after the
cuts, and the company will entertain offers on its Fort Worth
office tower that it bought for $100 million in 2008, company
spokeswoman Julie Wilson said in a statement.
Chesapeake faces a $4 billion to $5 billion shortfall this
year, a hole caused by very low natural gas prices and heavy
spending.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company has pledged to sell up
$11.5 billion in assets this year to help fill that financial
gap. Chesapeake's biggest investors have also urged the company
to cut spending.
Shares of Chesapeake rose nearly 6 percent to $18.70 on news
of the job cuts.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andre Grenon and Bob
Burgdorfer)