June 19 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it is eliminating about 70 jobs from its North Texas operations as the U.S. oil and gas producer seeks to fill a large funding gap.

The cuts, primarily in areas such as public affairs and community relations, represent 8 percent of its workforce in the prolific Barnett Shale field, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andre Grenon)