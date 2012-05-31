HOUSTON May 31 Chesapeake Energy Corp,
the U.S. oil and gas company facing a funding shortfall this
year and next, must sell at least $7 billion in assets to avoid
breaching a loan covenant, analysts at Moody's Investors Service
said on Thursday.
Decade-low natural gas prices and hefty spending have left
Chesapeake to fill a shortfall that Moody's estimates at nearly
$6 billion in 2013. The company is also facing corporate
governance issues and some of its largest investors are calling
for major changes.
"Even $7 billion in asset sales could place Chesapeake's
covenant compliance for its revolving credit facility in some
doubt and the company would still face a significant funding gap
in 2013," Moody's said in a note.
The company would "gain far more covenant headroom" with the
sale of an additional $10 billion in asset sales this year, the
analysts said.
Any sales total below $7 billion will likely lead to a
credit rating downgrade from its current Ba2 rating, Moody's
said.
Earlier this month, Chesapeake secured a high-interest $4
billion term loan from its investment bankers, an amount that is
expected to be repaid with the proceeds from planned asset sales
of up to $11.5 billion.
So far, Chesapeake has put its 1.5 million acres in the
Permian Basin up for sale along with a half a million acres in
Colorado and Wyoming. The company is also searching for a joint
venture partner in the Mississippi Lime basin.
This year, Chesapeake's cash flow shortfall is expected to
be more than $10 billion, according to Moody's.
(Reporting By Anna Driver)