By Aman Shah
Nov 11 Four companies that went public on
Friday witnessed listless trading sessions, highlighting
investors' continued preference for big Internet IPOs such as
Groupon Inc and LinkedIn.
Oil and natural gas companies Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
and LRR Energy LP had quiet debuts on the New
York Stock Exchange, after pricing their IPOs at the low end of
their expected ranges.
"Investors are now numb to these offerings," David Menlow,
President of IPOfinancial.com told Reuters. "Chesapeake and LRE
are just two more energy related offerings. The market is just
tired of getting hit with these offerings."
Tesoro Logistics, Kinder Morgan Inc,
American Midstream Partners and Enduro Royalty Trust
are amongst a host of other companies in the oil and
gas space to have gone public this year.
Chesapeake Granite and LRR Energy's silent debuts
could be attributed to lesser institutional demand for the
stocks and flattening oil prices, IPOdesktop.com analyst Francis
Gaskins said.
"I think if oil prices went up, these companies would be
more attractive," Gaskins added.
Chesapeake Granite, a statutory trust formed by Chesapeake
Energy Corp to own certain royalty interests in oil and
natural gas wells, closed down 0.7 percent at $18.87.
LRR, which has oil and natural gas properties in the Permian
Basin, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United
States, ended the day up 5 cents at $19.05.
Both companies had priced their IPOs at $19, at the lower
end of their expected range.
Biopharmaceutical company NewLink Genetics, which
priced its offering below its expected range, and
Luxemborg-based Pacific Drilling S.A's U.S. listing
also witnessed muted trading sessions during the day.
