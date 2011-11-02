* Settlement needs court approval
* Also places restrictions on executive stock trades
By Anna Driver
Nov 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp CEO (CHK.N) Aubrey
McClendon plans to reimburse the company $12 million it paid to
purchase his antique map collection in 2008 as part of a
settlement with shareholders angered by the transaction.
The preliminary settlement, filed in Oklahoma state court
on Tuesday, also places restrictions on senior management's
right to hold company stock in a margin account or make
speculative trades with Chesapeake shares.
The settlement requires court approval, after which
ownership of the maps will revert back to McClendon.
McClendon, who founded the company and is one of the
industry's most visible proponents of natural gas, was forced
to sell 94 percent of his Chesapeake shares in 2008, amounting
to 6 percent of the company's outstanding stock, to meet margin
calls.
That same year, the company's board awarded a $75 million
bonus to McClendon in a year when its stock fell 60 percent.
The sale of his map collection to the company in 2008 also
netted McClendon a $4 million profit.
Influential proxy advisory service ISS this year opposed
McClendon's reelection to the company's board, citing
unresponsiveness to investors and compensation issues.
At this year's annual meeting in June, more than 40 percent
of the company's shareholders rejected Chesapeake's executive
pay plan, and McClendon was reelected with 78 percent of the
vote.
Before the settlement, Chesapeake had already taken some
steps in respect to its governance practices. It hired a
compensation consultant and a lead independent director this
year.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)