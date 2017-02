May 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would name a non-executive chairman to replace current Chairman Aubrey McClendon in the near future.

McClendon, who is also Chesapeake's founder and chief executive, will also end a controversial program that grants him minority stakes in Chesapeake's wells as of June 30, 2014, a year-and-a-half before the program was scheduled to end.

McClendon will receive no compensation of any kind in connection with the early termination of that program, the company said. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)