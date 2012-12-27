Aubrey McClendon, 53, endured a trying year running the
second-largest natural gas producer in the United States,
Chesapeake Energy Corp. But as corporate, state and federal
probes into McClendon and the company continue, 2013 isn't
looking much easier.
Facing a cash crunch, the natural-gas giant that McClendon
founded had been counting on profits from land that was leased
in Colorado, North Dakota and Wyoming. The deals, however, have
soured - at a cost to Chesapeake of more than a billion dollars,
the company told investors in November.
Like property owners in Michigan and Texas, land owners in
North Dakota have sued Chesapeake over allegations that the
company reneged on leasing agreements. And now, one of its
leading regional contractors is suing Chesapeake for allegedly
failing to pay a $15 million bill, court documents show.
McClendon's personal finances also remain strained: This
autumn, according to a document filed in Oklahoma County,
Oklahoma court, he put up at least part of his renowned wine
collection as collateral for a loan from a fellow Oklahoma
tycoon.
In building Chesapeake to the size and stature it holds
today, McClendon oversaw $43 billion in spending over 15 years
to snap up drilling rights across the country, holdings equal in
area to West Virginia. But that empire, and the personal fortune
he intertwined with it, is now under severe financial and legal
strain across much of America.
In April and May, Reuters reported that McClendon had
arranged more than $1.5 billion in undisclosed personal loans
and that his largest personal lender was also a major investor
in Chesapeake. The company removed McClendon as chairman and cut
short a perk that enables him to invest in Chesapeake wells. The
Securities and Exchange Commission and Chesapeake's board of
directors continue to examine the financial relationship between
McClendon and the company.
Reuters subsequently found that Chesapeake and rival Encana
Corp had discussed taking measures to avoid bidding against the
other for land they hoped to acquire in Michigan. The Department
of Justice and the Michigan Attorney General are investigating
whether Chesapeake, at McClendon's behest, violated anti-trust
laws. New emails reviewed by Reuters suggest the talks between
the companies may have been more extensive and detailed than
previously reported.
The latest revelations add to the struggles of a company
that was already beleaguered by slumping natural-gas prices and
a $16 billion pile of debt.
"It wouldn't surprise me if McClendon lost his board seat
and was terminated," said Mark Hanson, an oil analyst for
Morningstar. "If I were a shareholder of the firm, you could
make a case that he's probably done more harm than good."
McClendon declined an interview request. The company
declined to discuss its ongoing internal investigation of
McClendon's business deals or the investigations by the SEC, the
Justice Department and Michigan authorities.
But interviews and a review of public records show that
McClendon's deals with individuals who also did business with
Chesapeake continue today.
One lender with prominent ties to Chesapeake has required
that McClendon put up even more of his property to secure a
3-year-old personal loan.
In October, McClendon signed over at least part of his wine
collection as collateral on a personal loan from George Kaiser,
an Oklahoma financier, according to a document filed in Oklahoma
County.
The loan was originally backed only by McClendon's interest
in two of his own companies, McClendon Ventures and Chesapeake
Investments. In June, McClendon added to the collateral by
pledging his collection of oil and gas memorabilia, according to
a document filed in Oklahoma County.
The October filing calls the latest collateral pledge the
"Wine Security Agreement." The amount financed was not
disclosed.
The call for additional collateral raises questions about
how his financial situation is perceived by an important
creditor of both McClendon and Chesapeake.
Kaiser is chairman of BOK Financial Corp., parent company of
the Bank of Oklahoma. The bank is among a number of financial
institutions that have extended credit to Chesapeake, according
to the company's filings with the SEC.
In addition, Goldman Sachs and the private equity unit of
the George Kaiser Family Foundation invested $421 million in
Chesapeake through a complex deal known as a volumetric
production payment, according to court records and SEC filings.
The deal, signed in December 2008, provided cash to Chesapeake
in exchange for future oil and gas production from the company's
wells in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
A McClendon spokesman declined to discuss the loans. Kaiser
did not respond to requests for comment.
"Because of the potential conflicts of interest that have
existed prior and still exist at Chesapeake, any dealings that
the company has with firms that are also dealing with Aubrey, I
think investors have the right to know that," said JPMorgan oil
and gas analyst Joseph Allman.
FEELING JILTED
Chesapeake's cash crunch, like McClendon's, is rippling
through the company's operations. Charles Joyce vows that he'll
never do business with Chesapeake again.
Joyce is president of Otis Eastern, a New York-based
contractor that laid pipeline for Chesapeake in northern
Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale formation from August 2008 until
this fall.
In summer 2011, Chesapeake began to fall behind paying its
bills, according to documents in a lawsuit filed by Otis on Oct.
9. By this October, the outstanding balance reached more than
$15 million. After months of fruitless demands, Otis sued. It is
now in the process of filing liens on Pennsylvania land that was
leased by Chesapeake.
Otis Eastern's attorney, Kenneth Africano, wrote in a Dec. 5
court filing that Chesapeake is engaging in a "slow payment"
strategy to conserve cash and try to force contractors to settle
for less than they're owed.
Chesapeake attorneys wrote on Nov. 5 that the company
believes Otis submitted duplicate bills worth more than $3
million and failed to complete some projects.
On Dec. 13, an attorney for Chesapeake denied the "slow
payment" characterization. The allegation, he said in a filing,
was "frivolous."
Chesapeake, the most active driller of new wells in the
United States, uses tens of thousands of vendors, from catering
companies to drilling firms. Amid complex sales of many of the
company's assets, delays in paying some bills might not be
unusual.
But Chesapeake also faces a pronounced cash shortage - one
that could cause it to conserve cash by delaying payments to
vendors. Chesapeake had just $142 million in cash in September,
down from $1 billion in June, according to SEC filings.
"The impression you get is that Chesapeake slow-walks
payments to its vendors," said Allman, the JPMorgan analyst. "I
cover 37 exploration and production companies. I never hear a
complaint about other companies slow-walking payments."
Contractor Joyce said that, after laying more than 80 miles
of pipeline for Chesapeake in Pennsylvania, his 76-year-old
company is severing ties. "I told them that I was not interested
to do any more of their work," Joyce said.
On Dec. 21, Otis Eastern did receive what it considers
partial payment - a check for $7.9 million from a former unit of
Chesapeake's oil and gas infrastructure operation. In June and
December, Chesapeake announced that it had sold substantial
portions of its oil and gas infrastructure, and the sales could
have complicated the bill payments.
The lawsuit by Otis Eastern says contracts with Chesapeake
and its affiliates were signed before the sales occurred.
Chesapeake remains a defendant in the suit, and Africano, the
attorney for Otis Eastern, said Otis intends to continue its
litigation until it receives the balance of what it says it is
owed.
A spokeswoman for Access Midstream, an Oklahoma City-based
company formed in June from Chesapeake's former infrastructure
unit, said it is "committed to paying all legitimate invoices
from all our contractors upon timely receipt of appropriate
supporting documentation as required in our construction
contracts."
Otis Eastern isn't the only company upset with Chesapeake
and its affiliates. Interviews with attorneys for contractors in
Texas, New York and Pennsylvania, and a review of county court
records, show Chesapeake fell behind on a variety of bills this
year. Those affected extend beyond the contractors, too:
* On Nov. 2, a New Jersey construction and drilling company
filed a lien against property leased by Chesapeake in Bradford
County, Pa. The company, Carson & Roberts, says Chesapeake owes
it $859,000.
* On Dec. 7, two New York contractors also filed liens in
Bradford County. They say they are owed $1.8 million for work on
a natural gas compression station there.
* And on Dec. 20, a Minnesota drilling contractor filed
three liens on properties leased by Chesapeake in Bradford
County. The company claims it is owed more than $725,000.
Chesapeake may have transferred the debts owed to
contractors, but the company is still listed as the debtor in
the non-payment suits. And the liens filed for non-payment show
up as claims against land owners with whom Chesapeake cut deals.
Such liens could interfere with an owner's ability to sell
the property, said Stanley B. Edelstein, a Philadelphia
construction law attorney. "Depending on the language in a
mortgage, it could be an act of default," he said.
Bradley Sink and his wife, Beatrice, own the land where
construction company Carson & Roberts filed its lien against
Chesapeake. Sink, a retired farm equipment dealer, did not know
the lien had been filed until he was contacted by a reporter.
"I'm not real thrilled with having a lien on the property,"
said Sink, who referred the issue to his attorney.
Chesapeake declined to comment on the liens when asked by
Reuters.
FUTURE MURKY
Among the legal hurdles facing Chesapeake, one of the most
serious is a federal inquiry by the Department of Justice's
Antitrust Division. The probe came after Reuters reported that
Chesapeake and Canadian rival Encana Corp worked to suppress
land prices in Michigan in 2010.
In June, Reuters quoted from internal Chesapeake emails that
show top executives of the two companies traded proposals to
divide bidding responsibilities for nine private landowners and
counties in Michigan.
Other emails reviewed recently indicate that Chesapeake and
Encana executives discussed suppressing land prices in Michigan
more frequently and in greater detail than previously reported.
One of the emails came from John Schopp, a vice president at
Encana. It was sent to Chesapeake's executive vice president of
acquisitions and divestitures, Doug Jacobson. Dated June 17,
2010, the email was copied to Jeff Wojahn, president of Encana
USA.
Neither Encana nor Chesapeake would comment on the emails.
Schopp noted why he thought teaming with Chesapeake would
benefit both firms. "I certainly feel that combining forces will
be helpful to prevent further inflation," he wrote. "After a
time we might benefit from some deflation as well. Your
thoughts?"
Five days later, Schopp followed up in an email: "As we
continue our leasing activities, it is increasingly apparent
that we need an AMI in place soon versus our alternative to
escalate prices." AMI stands for Area of Mutual Interest, a
partnership that companies sometimes use to share the costs of
developing particular areas. Oil and gas attorneys who examined
the email discussions between Encana and Chesapeake say what the
two companies were discussing is not how AMIs are supposed to
work.
"These agreements are not a way in which companies divide up
territory together or avoid sellers playing them off each
other," said Bruce Kramer, an expert on oil and gas law.
Such a proposal circulated inside Chesapeake. In late June
2010, one Chesapeake executive inserted comments into the margin
of a draft document, according to details of that document
shared with Reuters.
One paragraph of that proposal, which addressed future state
lease sale auctions, reads: "At any time during the bidding
process a party may stop bidding on any designated tract, at
which point the other party may commence bidding on such tract."
David Bolton, a senior landman at Chesapeake closely
involved in Michigan land leasing, wrote in the margin: "This
will be difficult to enforce - I would suggest we keep this
simple and coordinate our bidding efforts within the AMI lands
prior to the state sale. Then offer each the leases according to
this agreement just as we would any other. Your thoughts?"
Another paragraph in the proposal read: "With respect to the
tracts that are designated for bidding by only one party, the
other party will be free to bid independently bid (sic) on said
tracts, including bidding against the designated party."
Next to that paragraph, Bolton wrote: "Why have this if the
goal is to keep from running the prices up on each other?"
Darren Bush, a former Justice Department anti-trust
attorney, said the emails and proposal comments were likely to
be "deeply troubling" to Justice Department investigators
already examining Chesapeake and Encana communications.
The emails and comments show "the purpose is to make sure
that they are not bidding each other up," said Bush, now a
professor of anti-trust law at the University of Houston. "At
some point, they think they can stabilize the prices. And then
over time, they can have it decrease."
ROAD AHEAD
Both Chesapeake and Encana have acknowledged holding talks
about forming a joint-venture in Michigan. But the companies say
no agreement was ever reached. In September, Encana's board of
directors said an internal investigation found no evidence of
wrongdoing by the company. It did not say how it came to that
conclusion.
The ongoing Justice Department and Michigan Attorney General
probes have stymied Chesapeake's plan to sell its Michigan
acreage. In June, the company put up for sale 450,000 acres, for
which it says it paid $400 million. A sale was expected by Aug.
31. Since then, no prospective buyers have been disclosed.
The investigations could take years to resolve, antitrust
experts say. They involve the review of thousands of documents
and emails and are likely to include interviews with key
executives including McClendon. The investigations could
necessitate analyses by economists to determine whether the
state of Michigan and private land owners incurred losses.
McClendon most certainly has.
In 2011, Forbes estimated McClendon's net worth at $1.1
billion. After Reuters reported this year that McClendon had
taken out more than $1 billion in personal loans, he fell off
the magazine's roster of the wealthiest 400 Americans. Forbes
now estimates his net worth to be $500 million, less than half
of its estimate a year ago.
(Reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta, Anna Driver in Houston,
and Joshua Schneyer in New York. Additional reporting by Carrick
Mollenkamp; editing by Blake Morrison and Michael Williams)