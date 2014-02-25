HOUSTON, Feb 25, Chesapeake Energy Corp ousted
its former chief executive Aubrey McClendon last April after a
governance scandal and a liquidity crisis. But the former boss
retains financial ties to the second-largest U.S. natural gas
company, and he is using them to try to change company plans.
A firm run by McClendon is attempting to force Chesapeake
to drill 12 multi-million dollar wells in Louisiana's
Haynesville Shale at a time when Chesapeake is trying to rein in
spending and cut debt to focus on other shales, according to a
lawyer for Chesapeake.
As a legacy of his tenure as a Chesapeake founder, McClendon
has personal stakes of 2.5 percent in nearly all of the tens of
thousands of wells the company developed. He is also entitled to
a slice of new ones, and he has asked Louisiana regulators to
order Chesapeake to follow his drilling plan, saying more
natural gas production on the land would benefit the state and
landowners.
The move is a sign that the interests of both sides are
diverging, but existing contracts mean the two sides will likely
be partners for years to come.
REGULATORY SPAT
McClendon's Larchmont Resources LLC, which holds his
Chesapeake well stakes, has petitioned regulators from
Louisiana's Office of Conservation to rule a dozen new natural
gas wells are needed in two fields where Chesapeake has already
drilled four. The Office of Conservation oversees the state's
hydrocarbon industry.
At an often heated hearing on Larchmont's application in
January, Larchmont's and Chesapeake's lawyers squared off
arguing their case before a panel of regulators.
David Ogwyn, a lawyer who represented McClendon's firm,
argued at the hearing that more wells were needed on
Chesapeake's acreage to recover the maximum amount of natural
gas in the reservoir.
"Chesapeake is seeking to use their designation as operator
as a shield," to stall development and "hold hostage the
minerals of the state," Ogwyn said.
Chesapeake counters that it, as the majority partner and
operator, would normally call the shots on drilling.
A minority stakeholder like McClendon shouldn't be able to
force Chesapeake "to drill wells it doesn't want to drill,"
Randy Songy, a lawyer representing Chesapeake, told the Baton
Rouge hearing.
"We hope this is the first and last of these wasteful
hearings," Songy said.
Patrick Courreges, a spokesman for Louisiana's Office of
Conservation said the request by McClendon may be without
precedent. The agency said it is considering whether the
minority owner even has the standing to make its request.
The Office of Conservation is charged with regulating the
production of oil and gas, permitting wells and their spacing,
and encouraging development.
John-Mark Beaver, a McClendon representative, told
regulators that Larchmont is prepared to spend $10 billion
drilling shale wells in Louisiana over the next 10 years.
He did not say if McClendon had raised any of those funds,
but he reminded the commissioner that McClendon "discovered" the
Haynesville while at Chesapeake, spearheading the first
large-scale development in the area.
Beaver declined to comment on the specifics of Larchmont's
plans after the hearing.
Two landowners who spoke to the panel supported McClendon.
"I want to see this acreage developed," Ray Lasseigne, who
owns mineral rights on the disputed acreage, told regulators.
If the commissioner handling the case rules in favor of
McClendon's firm, lawyers and people familiar with the case
said, Chesapeake likely will drill the wells, given the
regulator's expansive authority. Decisions are usually handed
down within 30 days of a hearing.
WHY RUSH?
Chesapeake is undergoing a rigorous belt-tightening
following years of hefty spending by McClendon, who acquired
millions of acres in North American shale basins, purchases that
helped swell the company's debt as high as $14 billon in 2008.
Drilling a Haynesville well typically costs around $8
million to $10 million, according to analysts, so a dozen new
wells could cost an additional $120 million.
While opposing McClendon at the hearing, Chesapeake on Feb.
6 it said it would drill in the Haynesville this year, spending
about 10 percent there of its roughly $5 billion drilling
budget. It is not clear that the increase has anything to do
with McClendon's push and neither side would comment.
Chesapeake's plan to put more rigs in the Haynesville took
analysts by surprise because the company operates in other
fields, including the oil-producing Eagle Ford in Texas, that
bring better returns.
"I don't know why anyone would aggressively go after
Haynesville production right now outside of core drilling
areas," Mark Hanson, oil and gas company analyst with
Morningstar in Chicago.
A spokesman for McClendon declined to comment. Many gas
wells drilled in Louisiana would currently be unprofitable
because most lack lucrative liquids, like oil, but natural gas
futures have rallied more than 40 percent so far this year as
cold weather saps supplies. That has prompted bullish talk in
the sector.
HE'LL BE AROUND
McClendon became a towering figure in the U.S. energy
industry before over-spending caused capital shortfalls at
Chesapeake. The company is under investigation by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, after Reuters reported in
April 2012 that McClendon arranged for more than $1 billion in
loans to finance his share of drilling costs from firms that
were also lenders to Chesapeake.
Chesapeake's board cleared McClendon of any intentional
wrongdoing last year, however, and McClendon retains substantial
respect among a large swath of the industry and investors.
Since leaving the company he founded, McClendon, 54, started
his own oil and gas firm and has already raised about $4 billion
for drilling in the United States.
The plan that gave McClendon stakes in Chesapeake wells,
called the Founders Well Participation Program, is slated to end
for new wells on June 30 of this year.
Even after the program ends, though, McClendon will remain
"one of the company's largest joint interest owners," according
to an SEC filing. By contract his stakes guarantee him quarterly
updates from Chesapeake on operations.
And while McClendon's firms will pay $50,000 monthly for
some services beginning in July, Chesapeake will also extend a
$50,000 per month credit "to reduce the marketing fees billed by
the company or its affiliates," according to the agreement.
The conclusion, said one Chesapeake investor who asked to
remain anonymous, is that McClendon will have a business
relationship with Chesapeake for years to come.
"They are going to have him around for the next 30 years if
the wells keep producing," the person said.