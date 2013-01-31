Jan 31 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second-largest natural gas producer in the United States, said
outgoing Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon would receive about
$11.7 million in cash compensation over four years.
The company also said McClendon's departure would be treated
as a termination without cause.
The compensation is based on an annual base salary of
$975,000 and a bonus compensation of $1.95 million, the company
said in a filing with securities regulators.
Chesapeake said on Tuesday McClendon will step down on April
1, after a tumultuous year in which a series of Reuters
investigations triggered civil and criminal probes of the
company.
McClendon is entitled to total compensation of about $47
million, including restricted stock awards already given to him
that have a value of $33.5 million, Reuters reported on Tuesday,
citing a person familiar with the compensation package.