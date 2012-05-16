May 16 Shareholders have asked a judge to delay
Chesapeake Energy Corp's annual meeting, arguing that
more disclosures are needed about Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon's compensation and personal loans taken out against
his share in company wells.
Investors need more information to make "an informed vote"
on three shareholder proposals and the re-election of Richard
Davidson and Burns Harris to the board of directors at the
meeting planned for June 8, said the motion filed in U.S.
District Court in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Reuters reported on April 18 that McClendon had arranged
loans totaling $1.1 billion where his interest in thousands of
wells granted as a corporate perk were put up as
collateral.
The bulk of the loans were made by EIG Global Energy
Partners, an investment firm that also provides significant
amounts of funding to Chesapeake. Both situations could put
McClendon's interests at odds with shareholders, analysts and
academics said.
Since the Reuters investigation, Chesapeake and McClendon
have expanded their disclosures about his well interests and the
program that grants him 2.5 percent of every well the company
drills. The program, called the Founders Well Participation
Program (FWPP), will be terminated 14 months early.
A spokesman for Chesapeake said the meeting schedule had not
changed.
That motion to postpone Chesapeake's annual meeting was made
as part of a lawsuit filed in April seeking more disclosures
about the FWPP.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 4 percent on Wednesday to close at
$14.04.
The case is Deborah Mallow v. Chesapeake Energy Corp, U.S.
District Court, Western District of Oklahoma No. 12-436.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)