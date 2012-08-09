* Chesapeake subpoenaed to produce documents for grand jury
* Chesapeake says also being probed by states
* Company says it is cooperating with probes
(Recasts, specifies probe concerns criminal antitrust
violations)
By Brian Grow
ATLANTA, Aug 9 Chesapeake Energy said it
is the subject of a U.S. government investigation over possible
criminal antitrust violations related to the purchase and lease
of oil and gas properties in Michigan.
Chesapeake has received a subpoena from the antitrust
division of the Justice Department's Midwest field office,
requiring the company to produce documents before a grand jury
in the Western District of Michigan, according to a filing with
U.S. regulators on Thursday.
In June, Reuters reported that Chesapeake plotted with its
top competitor, Canada's Encana Corp, to suppress land
prices in the Collingwood shale in Northern Michigan.
Emails between Chesapeake and Encana showed the two
companies repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each
other in a public land auction in Michigan two years ago and in
at least nine prospective deals with private land owners.
The Justice Department is "moving criminally," said Darren
Bush, a former antitrust attorney for the Department of Justice
and a professor of antitrust law at the University of Houston.
"They are working their way through the grand jury process to
potentially serve up indictments."
Chesapeake's disclosure indicates the Justice Department has
moved swiftly on the matter. Reuters published its story on June
25. Just four days later, on June 29, the subpoena was served on
Chesapeake, according to the company's quarterly report filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A spokesman for Encana said he could not immediately
comment. A spokesman for Chesapeake declined to comment.
Chesapeake said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it has also received demands for
documents and information from state governmental agencies in
connection with other probes relating to oil and gas rights
transactions.
The company said it plans to provide information in response
to the investigations. It also said its board of directors is
conducting an internal review on the matter.
Chesapeake has been operating under a cloud of legal and
governance issues following Reuters investigations showing
potential conflicts of interest on the part of McClendon as well
as the collusion allegations.
Shares of Chesapeake fell to $20.10 from a New York Stock
Exchange close of $20.31 in post market trading.
(Reporting By Michael Erman in New York, Scott Haggett in
Calgary and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)