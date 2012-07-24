July 24 Two Michigan state representatives have
called on officials there to step up their investigations into
possible collusion between Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana
Corp, following a Reuters report that the energy rivals plotted
to avoid bidding against each other in Michigan land deals.
Encana, which opened an internal investigation led by its
board of directors in late June, is scheduled to release second-
quarter earnings Wednesday. Canada's largest natural gas
company, Encana has said it will not comment further on the
collusion report until its inquiry is completed. Chesapeake has
declined to comment beyond saying that it never bid jointly with
Encana.
The calls for more aggressive action in Michigan came last
week in resolutions filed by two lawmakers, both Democrats.
In separate but identically worded resolutions, Rep. Dian
Slavens and Rep. Charles Smiley urged state Attorney General
Bill Schuette and the state's Department of Natural Resources to
"work with the appropriate federal authorities and employ all
available resources to investigate alleged price fixing and
collusion among natural gas developers, and vigorously pursue
damages to which the State of Michigan and impacted citizens are
entitled."
Reuters reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of
Justice has opened a probe into possible collusion by the energy
rivals, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Emails reviewed by Reuters show that top Chesapeake and
Encana executives repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding
against each other in an October 2010 public land auction in
Michigan and in prospective land deals involving at least nine
private landowners in the state.
In one email, Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer Aubrey
McClendon told one of his deputies on June 16, 2010, that it was
time "to smoke a peace pipe" with Encana "if we are bidding each
other up."
The Chesapeake deputy responded that he had contacted Encana
"to discuss how they want to handle the entities we are both
working to avoid us bidding each other up in the interim."
McClendon replied: "Thanks."
Some of the emails were between McClendon and Encana USA
President Jeff Wojahn; others were copied to Encana chief
executive Randy Eresman.
The communications between the companies occurred at a time
when Michigan's Collingwood shale formation was considered one
of the most promising new oil and gas plays in the United
States. Chesapeake and Encana were among the most aggressive
bidders for land leases there.
Both Encana and Chesapeake, the second largest natural gas
producer in the United States, said they had discussed forming a
joint venture in Michigan in 2010 but ultimately decided against
it.
In late June, the antitrust division of the Michigan
attorney general's office and the state's Department of Natural
Resources, which oversees state land auctions, said they had
opened investigations into the information contained in the
Reuters report.
Citing emails and analysis of possible collusion contained
in the Reuters report, the lawmakers' resolutions said that "if
these accusations are true, it would be a major betrayal of the
public trust placed in these two companies." As a result, the
resolutions said that "if these two companies have indeed broken
the law by colluding to bring prices down, their commitment to
following other Michigan laws, including environmental laws
could be questioned."
