By Selam Gebrekidan and Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, April 25 Sixty-seven residents have
evacuated their homes near a well that had a blowout and leak of
natural gas and drilling mud near Douglas, Wyoming, Chesapeake
Energy said on Wed nesday.
On Tuesday, Chesapeake lost control of the well while
installing a steel casing, setting off a leak of both natural
gas and oil-based drilling mud, the company said in a statement.
Chesapeake did not specify how much gas or mud leaked, but
said air quality measurements in the area were "normal." The
incident did not cause injuries, and Chesapeake said it would
seek to "bring the well under control" as soon as safety
conditions permit.
Residents within a 2.5 mile radius of the well were asked to
evacuate. The cause of the incident was under investigation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regional office
said it has not received reports on the leak. The National
Response Center, a federal agency that monitors environmental
pollution, has not yet issued any report about the incident.
Chesapeake said it disclosed the incident to "all
appropriate regulatory agencies."
The Associated Press cited Local KCWY-TV reports that
residents up to six miles away from the stricken well could hear
the noise of natural gas escaping from the ground. No explosion
or fire has been reported.
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake is the No. 2 U.S. natural gas
driller. The latest incident occurred in the promising oil and
gas prospect called Niobrara, which stretches across Wyoming and
Colorado.
The loss of well control during drilling is a known hazard,
but the boom in on-shore production in shale oil and gas --
often near homes and populated areas -- has heightened concern
about these accidents.
Around a year ago, Chesapeake had a blowout on a well in the
natural gas-rich Marcellus shale of Pennsylvania. It took six
days to bring under control and triggered a fierce backlash
among area residents opposed to the drilling method known as
hydraulic fracturing, in which water, sand and chemicals are
pumped deep underground to fracture hydrocarbons-bearing shale
rock.
