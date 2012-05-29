* Shares rise nearly 4 percent
HOUSTON/NEW YORK May 29 The head of New York's
state pension fund urged shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corp
to withhold votes to re-elect two members of the natural
gas producer's board.
Chesapeake's board is under increasing fire from investors
who want to see tougher oversight of Chief Executive Officer
Aubrey McClendon. The company, in the midst of governance
crisis, is also struggling financially as low natural gas prices
take a toll.
In a letter on Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli said withholding votes from board members V. Burns
Hargis and Richard Davidson was a "necessary first step toward
reconstituting a board that is currently entrenched and
unaccountable to shareholders."
On Friday, activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed that he
had taken a 7.6 percent stake in Chesapeake and called on the
company to replace at least four directors.
Icahn asked the company for two board seats for his own
representatives and two for another large shareholder such as
Chesapeake's largest, Southeastern Asset Management.
Icahn's investment "will put increased scrutiny on both the
board and management's activities, as he specifically criticized
the board with respect to corporate governance," analysts at
Simmons & Co told clients on Tuesday.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 3.9 percent at $16.42 on
Tuesday afternoon, bolstered by news of Icahn's stake.
DiNapoli said Hargis, who has been on the board since 2008,
and Davidson, a director since 2006, are both on the audit
committee, which has failed to monitor McClendon's mortgages on
his stakes in company wells.
"In my view, there needs to be an evaluation of the entire
board's competence and performance, including an assessment of
whether the current directors have the necessary skills and
attributes to continue to oversee the company," DiNapoli said in
the letter.
A spokesman for the company referred to its May 23 letter to
shareholders. In that letter, the company defends its directors
as "independent, highly qualified and accomplished
professionals."
On April 18, Reuters reported that McClendon had taken out
more than $1 billion in personal loans, using his interest in
thousands of company wells as collateral. McClendon's lender,
EIG Global Energy Partners, is also a big investor in
Chesapeake, a situation that may put the executive's interest at
odds with shareholders.
Earlier this month, New York City Comptroller John Liu urged
shareholders to withhold support for Davidson, a former CEO of
Union Pacific Corp, and Hargis, who is president of
Oklahoma State University.
Chesapeake's shareholder meeting is scheduled for June 8.
