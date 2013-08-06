NEW YORK Aug 6 Chesapeake Energy has
given up a two-year legal fight to retain thousands of acres of
natural gas drilling leases in New York state, landowner and
legal sources told Reuters.
Landowners in Broome and Tioga counties, who had leased
acreage to Chesapeake over the past decade, had battled the
pioneering oil driller in court to prevent it from extending the
leases under their original terms, many of which were agreed to
long before a boom in hydraulic fracturing swept the United
States.
But Chesapeake is now ready to walk away from the leases,
according to a letter some landowners received two weeks ago
from their attorney at Levene Gouldin & Thompson, potentially
allowing the landowners to renegotiate new deals with other
drillers at a higher rate, if New York state eventually ends a
five-year fracking ban.
The decision, expected to be finalized next week, is a sign
of energy firms' growing frustration over operating in the
Empire State, where most drilling is on hold, and also an
indication of how Chesapeake is reining in spending after years
of aggressive acreage buying left it with towering debt.
"Chesapeake contacted us and offered to withdraw
Chesapeake's appeal and provide complete release of the leases,"
attorneys from Levene Gouldin & Thompson said in a letter to one
of their clients, a landowner. The letter dated July 26 was read
over the phone to Reuters.
"Obviously, this is excellent news as it constitutes an end
to the litigation," the lawyers wrote to their client.
Chesapeake had sought to extend the leases, many of which
were signed in 2000, on existing terms, arguing that the
fracking ban had allowed it to do so. Extending the leases meant
it would avoid renegotiations, which would likely have raised
the cost of the acreage.
Scott Kurkoski, a partner at Levene Gouldin & Thompson, who
represents a group of landowners against Chesapeake, confirmed
that he was in talks with the company, though he declined to
comment further. Chesapeake Energy declined to comment for this
story.
MORATORIUM MOANS
A moratorium on hydraulic fracturing imposed in 2008
continues to halt development in New York's portion of the
Marcellus shale, one of the United States' biggest gas deposits,
while neighboring states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and West
Virginia experience an energy drilling renaissance.
The Oklahoma City-based company had been appealing a
decision by a federal court in New York state which ruled in
November that Chesapeake could not use a state ban on hydraulic
fracturing, known as fracking, as a reason to declare force
majeure and hold on to leases beyond their expiry without
offering landowners better terms.
It is unclear how much land is involved in the decision, but
one source said it would involve more than 10,000 acres (4,047
hectares). That is a small portion of the 2.5 million acres the
company holds in natural gas shale plays across the United
States, according to company filings, but is a meaningful sum
for New York where Chesapeake is one of the biggest
leaseholders.
"We have not yet been released of the leases, but it is
pending," said John Hricik, who owns 200 acres in Broome County
in southern New York and who recently received a note from
Levene Gouldin & Thompson saying that the lease could be
terminated as early as this week.
FINALLY CAPITULATED
Chesapeake was one of the first energy companies to enter
New York on a major scale, securing leases from hundreds of
landowners, some for as little as $3 an acre, since 2000. It
generally offered a 12.5 percent royalty payment from oil or gas
produced on the land, a number of landowners said.
The company, like many other firms attracted to the
Marcellus shale, looked set to commence fracking in New York
until a 2008 moratorium was imposed while an environmental study
was conducted to determine the impacts of the controversial gas
extraction technique.
That ban remains in place while Governor Andrew Cuomo
considers the health impacts of fracking, which involves pumping
millions of gallons of water and chemicals deep underground to
release trapped gas and oil. It looks increasingly likely that
fracking will not take place in New York until at least 2014.
Meanwhile, Chesapeake declared force majeure because it was
unable to use fracking, and wanted to extend its old leases. But
the existing leases paid far less than the thousands of dollars
per acre that some landowners were receiving over the border in
Pennsylvania where energy drilling has boomed since 2007.
Chesapeake's force majeure argument was denied by the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of New York, a New York
District Court, a decision that Chesapeake had appealed, until
now.
"I can renegotiate with other companies now," said Frank
Laskowski, who owns land in Broome County just north of
Binghamton. "Before that we were tied up with Chesapeake at $3
an acre and 12.5 percent. Most people are getting much more than
that."
In a frenzied land grab that accompanied the U.S. energy
boom since 2007, some landowners have received thousands of
dollars an acre across the country. One landowner in Broome
County said he now hoped to secure up to $3,000 an acre.
Gail Fisher, another landowner in Tioga County in southern
New York, expressed relief at the prospect of being free of
Chesapeake's lease. "Chesapeake finally capitulated after about
a year and a half," she said. "I will not sign up to have my
land leased again."
With litigation continuing, it is unclear when, if ever,
fracking will be allowed in New York. It has been a graveyard
for energy company hopes in recent years.
Still, some remain optimistic, despite the moratorium.
"There are a lot of big players still here who are still
looking to develop shale gas resources in this state if and when
the administration lifts the ban on drilling," said Jim Pardo, a
partner at the New York law firm McDermott Will & Emery which
represents energy companies.
"Given the size of the resources, it is still a very
attractive market for most."
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)