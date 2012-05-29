May 29 The head of New York's state pension fund urged shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corp to withhold votes to re-elect two members of the natural gas producer's board of directors.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said withholding votes to re-elect board members V. Burns Hargis and Richard K. Davidson would be a "necessary first step toward reconstituting a board that is currently entrenched and unaccountable to shareholders."

The letter comes after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed on Friday he had taken a 7.6 percent stake in Chesapeake, and called on the company to replace at least four directors. (Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)