* Noteholders say redemption would shortchange them
* Chesapeake seeks rights as to 6.775 pct notes due 2019
* Price of notes, already trading above face value, rise
March 12 A group of Chesapeake Energy Corp
noteholders on Tuesday challenged the company's
authority to redeem $1.3 billion of notes, saying the plan was
improper and would shortchange them.
The natural gas company had on Friday asked a Manhattan
federal judge to declare that it had until March 15 to tell
investors of its right to redeem the notes, and to block the
bond trustee, Bank of New York Mellon, from interfering.
Chesapeake said it feared having to pay an additional $400
million to holders of the 6.775 percent senior notes maturing in
2019 if it waited until after that date.
But the noteholders, who own about $250 million of the
notes, and were not earlier part of the case, sought to
intervene. They said Chesapeake is trying to renege on its
contractual obligations in seeking authority to buy back the
notes at 100 cents on the dollar, or par, rather than at a
premium.
The request should be rejected because of Chesapeake's
"utter failure to demonstrate any irreparable harm, likelihood
of success on its claims, or that the balance of hardships on
its motion tip decidedly in Chesapeake's favor," the noteholders
said.
Chesapeake spokesman Jim Gipson declined to comment.
In morning trading, the 6.775 percent notes traded up 3.5
cents at 106.5 cents on the dollar, with a yield of 5.49
percent, according to bond pricing service Trace. Chesapeake
shares were down 11 cents at $21.35 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
In a court filing, James Seery, who said he is a partner at
noteholder River Birch Capital LLC, said Chesapeake is trying to
improperly extend its expired option to buy back the notes at
100 cents on the dollar.
He said that under the contract, the redemption price should
now be about 129 cents on the dollar.
"The relief sought by the company contravenes the express
terms of the 2019 notes and the indenture governing the notes,"
Seery said. "If granted, even temporarily, River Birch and the
other note holders will suffer material monetary damages."
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan has
scheduled an afternoon hearing to discuss Chesapeake's request.
Chesapeake has said its proposed actions was part of a
broader plan to refinance its debt.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is separately
investigating Chesapeake and its soon-to-depart Chief Executive
Aubrey McClendon over a perk that granted him a stake in the
company's wells.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp. v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-01582.