* Chesapeake seeks to redeem $1.3 bln notes early
* Bondholders, trustee BNY Mellon oppose redemption
* Judge on Thursday denied preliminary injunction
By Jonathan Stempel
March 15 In a direct challenge to its
bondholders, Chesapeake Energy Corp on Friday went ahead
with its plan to buy back $1.3 billion of notes early.
Chesapeake, the second-largest U.S. natural gas company,
said it issued a notice to redeem the bonds, 6.775 percent notes
maturing in 2019, at 100 cents on the dollar, or par.
It is pursuing the redemption despite failing at a Thursday
hearing to persuade U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in
Manhattan to force bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp
to accept the plan.
Bank of New York Mellon and investors holding $250 million
of the notes oppose the proposed redemption, saying Chesapeake
acted too late.
The investor group argued that any redemption should include
an extra "make-whole" payment that Chesapeake has said could
cost it an extra $400 million.
Chesapeake is hoping to avoid the $400 million payment as it
tries to close a potential $4 billion cash shortfall this year.
In morning trading, the price of the notes fell 3.25 cents
to 104 cents on the dollar, boosting the yield to 5.97 percent
from 5.34 percent, according to bond pricing service Trace. The
price had risen to a record high of 108 cents on Thursday.
The dispute is separate from a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe into a perk that granted Chesapeake's departing
chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, a stake in company wells, and
a U.S. Department of Justice probe into possible antitrust
violations over Michigan land transactions.
In denying Chesapeake's request for a preliminary
injunction, Engelmayer said the company had not shown it would
suffer irreparable harm without one.
But Chesapeake said the judge granted "comparable relief,"
and said multiple times in a statement on Friday that it was
"overwhelmingly" likely to win on the legal merits of its claim.
"Accordingly, the company has proceeded with the issuance of
the notice of a special early redemption at par," it said.
Bank of New York Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine declined to
comment.
Lawyers for the investor group did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. Group members include Archer Capital
Management LP, Ares Management LLC, Aurelius Capital Management
LP, Carlson Capital LP, Cetus Capital LLC, Latigo Partners LLC,
Monarch Alternative Capital LP, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management
LP, River Birch Capital LLC and Taconic Capital Advisors LP.
Engelmayer urged the parties to update him by Monday.
In morning trading, Chesapeake shares were up 16 cents at
$22.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-01582.