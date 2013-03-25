By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Hedge fund investors
challenging Chesapeake Energy Corp's plan to redeem $1.3
billion of notes without paying a $400 million make-whole
payment have asked to withdraw from a lawsuit over the matter,
allowing a bond trustee to argue on their behalf, according to
court papers filed on Monday.
A withdrawal will "reduce the number of parties involved in
the litigation and avoid potentially duplicative discovery
efforts," Steven Bierman, a partner at Sidley Austin
representing the investors, wrote in a letter to U.S. District
Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan federal court on Monday.
The embattled company sued this month to block bond trustee
Bank of New York Mellon Corp from interfering with its
proposed redemption of the debt at 100 cents on the dollar, or
par.
The dispute is separate from other legal fights that
Chesapeake, the second-largest natural gas producer in the
United States, is facing. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is probing a perk that granted outgoing chief
executive Aubrey McClendon a stake in company wells and the U.S.
Department of Justice is investigating possible antitrust
violations in Michigan land deals.
Chesapeake believed it had until March 15 to notify
noteholders of its intention to redeem the notes, which have an
interest rate of 6.775 percent and mature in 2019.
But the bank and owners of roughly $250 million of the notes
disagreed, arguing that Chesapeake would owe an additional $400
million make-whole payment.
On Saturday, Bank of New York Mellon hired Sidley Austin to
represent it alongside its existing law firm, Emmet, Marvin &
Martin, according to Bierman's letter.
A trial is scheduled for April 23.
Chesapeake has said it wants to redeem the notes early as
part of a broader plan to refinance debt.
Neither Chesapeake nor Bierman immediately responded to
requests for comment. Bank of New York Mellon declined to
comment.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-01582.