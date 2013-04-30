* Chesapeake sought bond redemption at par
* Trustee says energy company missed deadline
* Manhattan federal judge hears arguments without a jury
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 30 Chesapeake Energy Corp
and Bank of New York Mellon concluded an
expedited trial on Tuesday over the energy company's effort to
redeem $1.3 billion notes at par.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, who is
hearing the case without a jury, did not issue an immediate
ruling.
Chesapeake, which faces a projected $3 billion cash
shortfall this year, sued Bank of New York, the trustee for the
bonds, on March 8. The dispute is centered around a few short
paragraphs in the offering contract for the bonds.
The natural gas producer has argued that it had until March
15 to notify investors that it intended to redeem the bonds,
which have an interest rate of 6.775 percent and mature in 2019,
at par under an early redemption provision in the bond contract.
Bank of New York Mellon, however, said Chesapeake had to
have completed the redemption by March 15, and that any
redemption thereafter would require a $400 million payment to
investors.
Witnesses for Chesapeake, including its Chief Financial
Officer Domenic Dell'Osso, testified during a trial that started
April 23 that the drafters of the contract had understood that
March 15 was a notice deadline.
The company also sought to play down Bank of New York's role
as one of an administrator that wasn't involved in negotiating
terms or drafting the contract.
In his closing argument on Tuesday, Chesapeake lawyer
Richard Ziegler called Bank of New York Mellon's position
"absurd" and "patently unreasonable."
"It simply doesn't compute," Ziegler said.
But how Chesapeake and the underwriter for the offering
viewed the March 15 deadline was less important than how Bank of
New York understood it as the trustee of the bonds, Steven
Bierman, a lawyer for the bank, told Engelmayer.
He also argued that the testimony of the four witnesses was
unreliable and should not factor in the judge's decision.
" should have gotten it right, they should have
been clear," Bierman said. "It's on them if it's unclear,
ultimately."
The lawsuit is separate from other legal matters Chesapeake
is facing, including a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
probe into a perk granting former CEO Aubrey McClendon a stake
in company wells and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation
into possible antitrust violations in Michigan land deals.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-01582.