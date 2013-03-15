(Corrects redemption terms in paragraph 1)
March 15 Chesapeake Energy Corp notified
on Friday that it would try to redeem $1.3 billion of notes at
par, a day after the company failed to win a court order that
would have allowed the redemption.
Bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp and a group
of investors holding $250 million of the notes had said that
Chesapeake should be subject to a "make-whole" provision on the
6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019.
The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, which is
looking to cover a potential $4 billion cash shortfall this
year, had said the "make-whole" provision could cost it an extra
$400 million.
"... The court stated multiple times that it is
'overwhelmingly' likely that the company's notice to redeem at
par will not be determined by the court to be a notice to redeem
under the 'make-whole' provision of the indenture, even if the
notice to redeem at par is ultimately deemed untimely," the
company said in a statement.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp. v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-01582.
