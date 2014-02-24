Feb 24 Chesapeake Energy Corporation
said it is pursuing strategic alternatives for its oilfield
services division, including an outright sale or a potential
spin off to Chesapeake shareholders.
Chesapeake Oilfield Services's (COS) operations are
currently conducted through Chesapeake's wholly owned
subsidiary, Chesapeake Oilfield Operating, L.L.C, the company
said in a statement.
Chesapeake said it believes that COS can maximize its value
to shareholders outside of the current ownership structure.
In 2013, COS had revenue of about $2.2 billion, and its
service offerings include drilling, hydraulic fracturing,
oilfield rentals, rig relocation, and fluid handling and
disposal.
In addition to services performed for Chesapeake, about 35
percent of COS' marketable drilling rigs are currently working
for third-party operators and COS intends to grow its
third-party customer base as an independent provider of oilfield
services.