* Possible criminal violations investigated -Chesapeake
* Four sites subject to Clean Water compliance orders
(Adds detail, further quotes)
Feb 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, said the U.S.
Department of Justice is investigating possible criminal
violations under the Clean Water Act (CWA) at three well sites
in West Virginia.
Chesapeake has responded to a subpoena request for documents
related to four sites in the state that are already subject to
CWA compliance orders from the Environmental Protection Agency,
the company said in its annual regulatory filing on Wednesday.
"We understand that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is
investigating possible criminal violations of and liabilities
under the CWA with respect to three of the four sites,"
Chesapeake said. "We are cooperating with the DOJ's
investigation."
Under the CWA, civil penalties can be as high as $37,500 per
day, per violation, and possible criminal penalties range from
$2,500 to $25,000 per day.
"We believe that resolution of the EPA's compliance orders
and the DOJ's investigation will each include monetary sanctions
exceeding $100,000 but are unable to estimate the amount of any
fines that might be imposed in these matters," Chesapeake said.
It was unable to give a timeline for conclusion of the DOJ
investigation.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, Braden Reddall in San
Francisco and Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Bob Burgdorfer)