UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
Feb 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating possible criminal violations under the Clean Water Act (CWA) at three well sites in West Virginia.
Chesapeake has responded to subpoena request for documents related to four sites in the state that are already subject to CWA compliance orders from the Environmental Protection Agency, the company said in its annual regulatory filing on Wednesday.
"We understand that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating possible criminal violations of and liabilities under the CWA with respect to three of the four sites," Chesapeake said. "We are cooperating with the DOJ's investigation." (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.