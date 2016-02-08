RPT-COLUMN-Elliott's BHP plan was doomed, but the ulterior motive isn't: Russell
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show sources said the company had tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring options, not that Kirkland & Ellis had been hired)
Feb 8 Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy has tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring options, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The company's shares fell 38 pct to $1.88 in early trading, hitting their lowest since 1999.
Chesapeake, which has more than $10 billion in debt, has been hit by a steep fall in both oil and gas prices.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Stone; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
* Oil trims gains after report published (Adds details, quote from report)