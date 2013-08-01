Aug 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S producer of natural gas, on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit, as year-ago results were boosted by a gain from the sale of its gas gathering and processing business.

Chesapeake said its oil production in the quarter rose 44 percent to 116,000 barrels per day and it raised its crude output forecast for the full year.

Second-quarter profit at the Oklahoma City-based company was $457 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $929 million or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.