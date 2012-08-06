(Corrects in second paragraph to show profit increase, not drop)

Aug 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a jump in second-quarter profit after it sold its midstream subsidiary, and said it expects to sell another $7 billion in assets during the current quarter.

Profit in the quarter was $929 million, or $1.29 per share, up from $467 million or 68 cents per share in the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andre Grenon)